20 children hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after midday meals in Karnataka

BIDAR: As many as twenty children of a government school in this district have been admitted to a hospital due to suspected food poisoning after they had their midday meals, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Jamaalapura government primary school in Aurad taluk of this district, they said.

According to officials, after having their midday meals consisting sambar, rice and other items, some of the students complained of stomach ache, and developed nausea and dysentery.

Some of them even vomitted.

Growing anxious, the teachers rushed all 58 students of the school to Aurad Taluk Hospital as a precautionary measure.

They were given required medication.