4 of 6 study centres in Bangalore University offer no courses, have zero takers

BENGALURU: Not much has been done to strengthen centres established 10 years ago to study stalwarts like Babu Jagjivan Ram, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and B Basavalingappa, at Bangalore University (BU), Jnana Bharathi campus.

Due to the government’s apathy to pass the statutes required for functioning of these centres, neither can faculty be appointed nor can courses be offered. The six centres in BU are Babu Jagjivan Ram Study Centre, B Basavalingappa Study Centre, Centre for Ambedkar Studies, Centre for Gandhian Studies, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Study and Research Centre and Centre for Yogic Studies.

Prof Muralidhar BL, who is in charge of Basavalingappa Study Centre said, “It was established ten years ago, yet no courses have been offered at the centre, hence there are no takers. I have written to the registrar and VC of the university, asking them to provide an ad-hoc research associate for this centre with the same salary that is paid to guest lecturers, which hasn’t yielded any results so far.”

Muralidhar said, “The university has always responded saying no statutes have been passed by the State Government. How can the university establish study centres without statutes being passed? With this, the university cannot appoint either permanent faculty or guest faculty, and so no courses.”

Prof Vijaykumar Doddamani, Director of Babu Jagjivan Ram Study Centre said, “There are no takers for Babu Jagjeevan Ram Study Centre which is also ten years old. For the study centre to remain in bad shape, the govt is partly responsible, as also the university and faculty members like me.”