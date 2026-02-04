4 of 6 study centres in Bangalore University offer no courses, have zero takers

BENGALURU: Not much has been done to strengthen centres established 10 years ago to study stalwarts like Babu Jagjivan Ram, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and B Basavalingappa, at Bangalore University (BU), Jnana Bharathi campus.
Due to the government’s apathy to pass the statutes required for functioning of these centres, neither can faculty be appointed nor can courses be offered. The six centres in BU are Babu Jagjivan Ram Study Centre, B Basavalingappa Study Centre, Centre for Ambedkar Studies, Centre for Gandhian Studies, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Study and Research Centre and Centre for Yogic Studies.
Prof Muralidhar BL, who is in charge of Basavalingappa Study Centre said, “It was established ten years ago, yet no courses have been offered at the centre, hence there are no takers. I have written to the registrar and VC of the university, asking them to provide an ad-hoc research associate for this centre with the same salary that is paid to guest lecturers, which hasn’t yielded any results so far.”
Muralidhar said, “The university has always responded saying no statutes have been passed by the State Government. How can the university establish study centres without statutes being passed? With this, the university cannot appoint either permanent faculty or guest faculty, and so no courses.”
Prof Vijaykumar Doddamani, Director of Babu Jagjivan Ram Study Centre said, “There are no takers for Babu Jagjeevan Ram Study Centre which is also ten years old. For the study centre to remain in bad shape, the govt is partly responsible, as also the university and faculty members like me.”
The condition of the 60-year-old Centre for Gandhian Studies is no different. While the building for which former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan had laid a foundation stone is in bad shape, no students have come forward to take up Diploma in Gandhian Studies at least from the past two years.
In order to attract students, the centre has launched online diploma courses; however, no students are taking interest in studying about eminent personalities like Mahatma Gandhi. Similarly, Kempegowda Study and Research Centre started in 2017, was allocated Rs 100 crore only last year, and also has zero takers. A foundation stone has been laid for the building.
No hostels for diploma students
The Centre for Ambedkar Studies offers diploma in Ambedkar Studies for one year and the total intake is 20 students. However, from the past few years, only 10 students have taken admission to pursue diplomas. Prof C Somashekara, Director of the Centre, said, “The primary reason for the poor response is diploma students not being allowed to stay in hostels. The university cancelled this facility a few years ago citing financial burden. Earlier, this facility attracted students to take up diploma courses at the centres.”
The Centre for Yogic Studies offers two courses including diploma and MSc in yoga. The total intake is 30 for diploma and 30 for MSc, and this year, 40 people have taken up the courses.