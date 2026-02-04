Belagavi court convicts 12 individuals for brutally assaulting tribal woman

BELAGAVI: In a landmark verdict, the 10th District and Sessions
Court in Belagavi on Wednesday sentenced 12 persons, including six
women, to five years of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting,
stripping and attempting to murder a 42-year-old woman.
The victim hailed from the Hosavantamuri village, on the outskirts
of Belagavi and belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community at Hosavantamuri village.
The incident sparked widespread outrage for its sheer
brutality and dates back to December 11, 2023, when the accused allegedly unleashed a reign of terror on the victim late in the night.
According to the prosecution, the accused forcibly broke into the woman’s house, assaulted her, issued death threats, tore and snatched her
mangalsutra, and dragged her out onto the street.
She was stripped naked, tied to an electric pole and mercilessly beaten, causing grievous injuries, grossly violating her dignity and modesty.
The attack was reportedly triggered by a love affair. The victim’sThe The
son had allegedly eloped with the daughter of the prime accused, Basappa
Rudrappa Naik on December 10, 2023.
Enraged by it, the accused are said to have conspired and targeted the woman as an act of revenge.
Following the victim’s complaint, Kakati Police registered FIR No.
260/2023 on December 11, 2023, invoking multiple stringent provisions
of the Indian Penal Code (then), including attempt to murder, dacoity,
criminal trespass, rioting with deadly weapons, assault on a woman,
criminal intimidation and destruction of property, along with sections
of the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.
Given the gravity of the offence, the Director General and
Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) transferred the case to the
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on December 16, 2023.
The CID completed the probe within 133 days and filed a comprehensive charge sheet on April 22, 2024, citing 92 witnesses and producing 37 material exhibits.
Taking suo motu cognisance, the Karnataka High Court initiated proceedings in Writ Petition No. 27927 of 2023 and directed the trial court to complete the case within one year.
The Belagavi Court conducted an expedited trial, examining 45
witnesses and closely scrutinising documentary and material evidence.
The court found the testimonies of the victim and eyewitnesses to be
credible, consistent and reliable.
Upon completion of the trial, the court convicted Accused one to 12 under Section 235 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for offences punishable under Sections 143, 148, 427, 450, 504, 323, 324, 326, 506, 341, 342, 353, 392 and 354B read with Section 149 of the IPC, sentencing all of them to five years of rigorous imprisonment.
The convicted persons are Basappa Naika, Raju Naika, and Kempanna
Naika, Parvathi Naika, Yellavva Naika, Lakkappa Naika, Gangavva
Walikar, Sangeeta Hegganaika, Santosh Naika, Shobha Naika, Lakkavva
Naika and Shivappa Vannuri.
The verdict is being seen as a major step towards justice in a case that symbolised extreme cruelty, caste-based violence and lawlessness, and underscores the judiciary’s resolve to uphold the dignity and rights of women.