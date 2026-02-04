Belagavi court convicts 12 individuals for brutally assaulting tribal woman

BELAGAVI: In a landmark verdict, the 10th District and Sessions

Court in Belagavi on Wednesday sentenced 12 persons, including six

women, to five years of rigorous imprisonment for assaulting,

stripping and attempting to murder a 42-year-old woman.

The victim hailed from the Hosavantamuri village, on the outskirts

of Belagavi and belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community at Hosavantamuri village.

The incident sparked widespread outrage for its sheer

brutality and dates back to December 11, 2023, when the accused allegedly unleashed a reign of terror on the victim late in the night.

According to the prosecution, the accused forcibly broke into the woman’s house, assaulted her, issued death threats, tore and snatched her

mangalsutra, and dragged her out onto the street.

She was stripped naked, tied to an electric pole and mercilessly beaten, causing grievous injuries, grossly violating her dignity and modesty.

The attack was reportedly triggered by a love affair. The victim’sThe The

son had allegedly eloped with the daughter of the prime accused, Basappa

Rudrappa Naik on December 10, 2023.

Enraged by it, the accused are said to have conspired and targeted the woman as an act of revenge.

Following the victim’s complaint, Kakati Police registered FIR No.

260/2023 on December 11, 2023, invoking multiple stringent provisions

of the Indian Penal Code (then), including attempt to murder, dacoity,

criminal trespass, rioting with deadly weapons, assault on a woman,

criminal intimidation and destruction of property, along with sections

of the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.