CM Siddaramaiah failed to act against accused: LoP R Ashoka

BENGALURU: Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of failing to act against those involved in the alleged Excise Department scam, the BJP members created ruckus in the Assembly. They alleged that the scam amounts to around Rs 6,000 crore and that the CM has remained silent on the issue.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said, “Politics revolved around caste, but now even officials are indulging in caste-based favoritism. There is an audio clip in which an official tells an applicant, who is a Vokkaliga, to bring a Kuruba delegation to meet the Chief Minister or his son, MLC Dr Yathindra, and get his work sanctioned.”

Ashoka said the Excise Department ranks number one in corruption. He alleged that bar, pub and wine shop owners make monthly ‘payments’ to department officials and that a share of this money goes to Excise Minister RB Timmapur. He claimed there are audios, letters and other documents proving the minister’s involvement.

“Timmapur says he is being targeted because he is a Dalit. But there are other ministers from the same community, why are they not taking their names,” he said.

Ashoka alleged that there are over 14,000 licence-holders running pubs, wine shops and other liquor businesses in the state. He alleged that each of the licence-holder pays Rs 15,000 per month as bribe, which comes to Rs 21 crore a month.

He also referred to allegations made by Karnataka Wine Merchants Association president Guruswamy who claimed that the department issued licences to 2,000 new shops after collecting bribes of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore each. Guruswamy, who belongs to Varuna Assembly constituency, has alleged that even after complaints were made to the Chief Minister, no action was taken.