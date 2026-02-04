Karnataka Assembly to deploy special education teachers for hearing-impaired kids

BENGALURU: Assembly Speaker UT Khader said that Karnataka Assembly will deploy special education teachers from the next session to assist hearing-impaired children in understanding Assembly proceedings.

On Tuesday, children with hearing loss from NK Ganapaiah Rotary School for the Physically Challenged from Sakleshpura in Hassan district has come to see the house proceedings. These children can understand everything through sign languages.

“We need to feel proud and respect these kids who have shown interest to see the house proceedings. To make them understand, we shall have an instructor exclusively for them’’ Khader said.

Cutting across the party line, legislators initially gave a thumbs up, expressing their appreciation to those kids. When the instructor who accompanied them explained, the children raised their hands expressing their gesture.

MLAs in turn reciprocated and raised their hands. It was heart warming to witness this amid the chaos in the Assembly that was debating alleged scam in Excise Department.