Karnataka Legislative Council in chaos, Naseer regrets remarks on PM Modi

BENGALURU: Proceedings of the Karnataka Legislative Council, which were disrupted for three consecutive days last week, were again disrupted on Tuesday.

As the House convened on Tuesday morning, chaos erupted as Opposition members demanded that the Chief Minister’s Political Adviser, MLC Naseer Ahmed, apologise for his ‘desh drohi’ (anti-national) remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Congress members demanded that BJP MLC CT Ravi apologise for his ‘Pakistani tongue’ remarks. Ravi said that the tongue that spoke against the PM could not be Indian. “It should be a Pakistani tongue,” Ravi said.

Opposition members supporting Ravi, shouted slogans against Naseer and said they would continue to protest till he tenders his apology.

As both sides engaged in heated arguments, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti requested the members to cooperate to run the House and asked Nazeer to apologise.

As the fight continued, Horatti adjourned the House briefly, convened a meeting with leaders of both parties to put an end to the deadlock.

After the house resumed, Nazeer retorted that Ravi tender his apology first. Leader of the Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that Congress members made remarks about the Karnataka Governor and have now made remarks about the PM, and that they apologise or be thrown out of the House.

Chief Whip in the Council, MLC Saleem Ahmed, demanded that Ravi apologise first.