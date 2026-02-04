KSDL clocks new production milestone in January

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd (KSDL) has set an all-time production record of 4,894 tonnes in January, said Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil on Tuesday. In a press release, the minister stated that January’s production comprised 3,798 tonnes in the soap segment, 941 tonnes in the detergents segment and 155 tonnes in the cosmetics segment.

He noted that KSDL had earlier achieved production of 3,113 tonnes in September 2020, 2,744 tonnes in November 2021, 3,650 tonnes in September 2022, 4,144 tonnes in November 2023, 4,486 tonnes in March 2025 and 4,735 tonnes in December 2025.

The minister said extensive measures have been taken to expand markets and strengthen branding in North India and overseas. In addition, a system of continuous, quality-driven production operating across three shifts has been put in place.

The state-owned enterprise currently offers over 45 products, with more to be introduced in the coming days. The company’s turnover is targeted to be scaled up to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030, Patil said.