Maharashtra to appoint 135 Kannada teachers in border schools

BENGALURU: Following the intervention by the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (KBADA), the Maharashtra government has issued a notification to appoint 135 Kannada teachers in Kannada medium schools in the neighbouring state.

At a press meet on Tuesday, KBADA president Somanna Bevinamarad said they visited several Kannada and Urdu medium schools in Solapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra. “While communicating with the Kannada community and students there, we understood that Marathi-speaking teachers who did not know Kannada were appointed in government Kannada schools. This has created a barrier in communication between teachers and children,” he said.

Subsequently, the authority wrote to the Maharashtra government and the education commissioner requesting that Marathi-speaking teachers should not be appointed to teach Kannada. After continuous follow-up through the Karnataka government, Maharashtra has now decided to appoint Kannada teachers in such schools.

“They have made necessary changes in the Pavitra portal which is used to appoint teachers in schools in Maharashtra. In future, the appointment of teachers would be done as per the required medium of instruction,” Bevinamarad said.

The Maharashtra government will also advertise for Kannada teachers if the posts remain vacant, instead of appointing Marathi or other language teachers to teach Kannada.