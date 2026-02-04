Mysuru to sterilise 1.2 lakh stray dogs

MYSURU: To control the rising stray dog population, the District Urban Development Cell has planned to carry out sterilisation surgeries on nearly 1.2 lakh stray dogs across Mysuru city and district.

The Supreme Court has mandated State Govts to implement the Animal Welfare Act and the Animal Birth Control Rules to regulate the stray dog population and prevent the spread of rabies and other infectious diseases. The drive is scheduled to begin this month and is expected to be completed within one year.

The Animal Husbandry Department holds primary responsibility to conduct surgeries.

A shelter and post-operative care centre will be constructed at Rayankere at a cost of Rs 1.80 crore. Captured stray dogs will be brought to the centre, administered anti-rabies vaccination and kept under observation for at least two days before undergoing sterilisation surgery.

After surgery, they will be provided food, medicines and post-operative care until fully recovered, following which they will be released back into their original locations.

Dogs residing in institutional premises such as schools, colleges and government offices will be sterilised, after which their upkeep will remain the responsibility of the government, revealed officials who are making brisk preparations.