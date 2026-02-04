Not guilty, won’t resign: Minister Timmapur

BENGALURU: Karnataka Excise Minister RB Timmapur asserted in the Assembly on Tuesday that he is not guilty in the alleged multi-crore excise department scam, and there is no question of him resigning from his post.

“If some official takes bribes by misusing the name of the minister and Chief Minister, action should be initiated against him, what mistake did I commit to tender my resignation?” he asked, responding to BJP members’ demand.

On the audio in which his and his son’s names were mentioned, Timmapur likened it to the alleged audio of former CM BS Yediyurappa conversing with Congress and JDS MLAs to purchase them, which was eventually proved a fake. He maintained that charges of corruption in the excise department are not new, and have surfaced in every government, when JH Patel and Yediyurappa were CMs, and even during the previous BJP government, but none resigned.

He said the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association, which petitioned the Lokayukta, does not technically exist as it did not hold a general body meeting or conduct an annual audit. The minister further claimed that he brought in reforms to reduce and tackle corruption, unlike previous ministers. A counselling system has been adopted for official transfers, officers are not allowed to work in their home districts, and those who face suspension are not given executive posts, he said. Those working for over five years in Bengaluru were transferred.

“There were instances of individuals having 100, 50 or 40 licences. Should not backward classes get an opportunity to get licences? Which is why e-auction has been implemented in partnership with MSTC, a Government of India enterprise. Where is the corruption?” he asked.