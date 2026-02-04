Not guilty, won’t resign: Minister Timmapur

BENGALURU: Karnataka Excise Minister RB Timmapur asserted in the Assembly on Tuesday that he is not guilty in the alleged multi-crore excise department scam, and there is no question of him resigning from his post.
“If some official takes bribes by misusing the name of the minister and Chief Minister, action should be initiated against him, what mistake did I commit to tender my resignation?” he asked, responding to BJP members’ demand.
On the audio in which his and his son’s names were mentioned, Timmapur likened it to the alleged audio of former CM BS Yediyurappa conversing with Congress and JDS MLAs to purchase them, which was eventually proved a fake. He maintained that charges of corruption in the excise department are not new, and have surfaced in every government, when JH Patel and Yediyurappa were CMs, and even during the previous BJP government, but none resigned.
He said the Federation of Wine Merchants’ Association, which petitioned the Lokayukta, does not technically exist as it did not hold a general body meeting or conduct an annual audit. The minister further claimed that he brought in reforms to reduce and tackle corruption, unlike previous ministers. A counselling system has been adopted for official transfers, officers are not allowed to work in their home districts, and those who face suspension are not given executive posts, he said. Those working for over five years in Bengaluru were transferred.
“There were instances of individuals having 100, 50 or 40 licences. Should not backward classes get an opportunity to get licences? Which is why e-auction has been implemented in partnership with MSTC, a Government of India enterprise. Where is the corruption?” he asked.
Timmapur said Lakshminarayan, who had petitioned against him, had sought to obtain a licence illegally for a liquor shop (CL7) on a residential plot, and his trade licence was also fake. He said Mandya Excise DC Nagashayana was suspended after allegations came up against him.
“I spoke with the CM and brought in many reforms. These are all lies spread against me,” he said, adding that he will not take shelter under a Dalit tag either.
Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said there is no meaning in seeking Timmapur’s resignation now as the case is with the Lokayukta, and suggested they could do so if the Lokayukta finds the minister guilty.
Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that Timmapur had tricked and diverted the issue of the scam, but the BJP would not accept his defence and will continue to stage protests until CM Siddaramaiah dismisses him. Senior BJP leader Araga Jnanendra demanded an SIT probe and Opposition members staged a dharna in the well of the House.