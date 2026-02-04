Poland visa scam: Man loses Rs 4.5 lakh in Karnataka

MANGALURU: A man was allegedly cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh on the pretext of obtaining an employment visa to Poland. The Kadaba police have registered a case against two individuals for cheating and making false promises of a job visa. According to the complaint, the victim, a welder, aspired to work abroad.

He learned about a job opportunity in Poland that matched his qualifications and planned to travel there in January 2023 which he shared with his friend Shijo. The complainant met the accused, Perambil Joseph Manoj and Smitha Manoj, who ran an office at Nelyadi. The accused allegedly convinced him that they had strong contacts in Poland and knew officials in the visa department. The accused demanded Rs 5 lakh, promising a visa in around six months.

The complainant initially transferred Rs 1 lakh to begin visa application process and later paid Rs 2.5 lakh in installments between March 2023 and September 2023. In September 2023, the accused informed him that the visa process was in its final stage and that he must travel to Mumbai for an interview. They demanded an additional Rs 1 lakh. However, during his visit to Mumbai, the complainant realised that he had been cheated and that no application was submitted.

When confronted, the accused assured him that the money will be returned by Dec 2025. Perambil Joseph Manoj allegedly became unreachable in Jan 2026, and Smitha Manoj threatened the complainant when he demanded his money back. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 417 and 420 of BNS.