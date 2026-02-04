Shopkeeper killed for demanding payment for cigarettes, police arrested three youth in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: A 48-year-old shopkeeper was allegedly beaten to death after he demanded payment for bottled water and cigarettes, with the accused abusing him using caste-based slurs, in a shocking incident reported from Bodakenatti village in Belagavi taluk.

The incident took place at wee hours of Wednesday, February 4, near the victim’s grocery and tea shop located close to the village bus stop. The complaint was lodged with the police later in morning.

The deceased has been identified as Yallappa Durgappa Naik (48), while the complainant is his elder brother Ningappa Durgappa Naik (50), an agriculturist.

According to police, the accused—Shridhar Ratan Patil (26), Nikhil Mahesh Chougule (27) and Vivek Rajendra Chougule (22), all residents of Kadoli, bought water bottle and cigarettes at the shop and refused to pay. When the shopkeeper insisted on payment, the trio allegedly hurled caste-based abuses, verbally assaulted him, and launched a physical attack.

Police said the accused punched the victim on the chest and abdomen and kicked him repeatedly, causing severe internal injuries, which resulted in death on the spot. On tip off, the police personnel from Kakati police station rushed to the spot.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, including Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(2)(v-a). The case was registered at Kakati police station.