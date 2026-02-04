VB-G RAM G will put states under financial stress: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in the Assembly on Tuesday that many states will be under financial stress when they implement the VB-GRAM-G employment scheme, as the Centre-state share has been reworked to 60:40, after the Central government adopted the recommendation of the 16th Finance Commission to retain vertical share of devolution at 41 per cent to states.

“We had demanded 50 per cent, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had demanded it when he was Gujarat CM. Should not Modi’s stand be the same, whether he is CM or PM?” he questioned. The CM was speaking after introducing a resolution to demand that the Centre repeal VB-GRAM-G and reinstate MGNREGA, in which the Centre-state ratio was 90:10, and against wages, the Centre would fund 100 per cent.

As per Section 5(1) of VB-GRAM-G, the Centre will notify panchayats and specify works to be taken up, which takes away the decision-making powers of panchayats and gram sabhas, he said. The 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution ensured that decentralisation of power was destroyed, he alleged. He elaborated on the adverse impact of the new Act, even as BJP defended it, saying it will check corruption. At one stage, the CM appealed to Speaker UT Khader to use Rule 343 and send members out of the House for disturbing his speech. He claimed the new Act will increase unemployment, migration and reduce participation of women labourers.

Siddaramaiah alleged the RSS has a hand in repeal of MGNREGA and removing Mahatma Gandhi’s name. He taunted that BJP members tutored by RSS have been obstructing him from delivering his speech.