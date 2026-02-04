Water Metro for coastal belt, Karnataka looks at Kochi model

MANGALURU: The success of the Kochi Water Metro has caught the eye of Karnataka authorities who are looking at starting such a system along the state’s coastal belt. A delegation from the Coastal Development Authority (CDA) visited the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) to study the functioning of the water metro and explore the feasibility of implementing a similar system in Karnataka’s coast. The delegation was led by authority chairman M A Gafoor and included secretary Pradeep D’Souza and other officials.

During the visit, the team observed various operational and technical aspects of the Kochi Water Metro, including the construction of floating jetties, vessel operations, shipbuilding yards and water-level management systems. The delegation noted that the water metro system in Kochi has been developed at a relatively low cost, estimated between Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore, making it a viable and sustainable public transport model.

Gafoor said the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada together have nearly 186 backwater stretches that could potentially be utilised for a water metro project. He recalled that during an earlier visit, KRML had submitted a report stating that, based on certain specifications, the metro system could not extend beyond the Gurupura-Maravoor bridge. However, the authority now plans to provide additional data points and identify alternative locations to reassess the feasibility.

Gafoor said a report would be submitted to the state government in a few days, following which the authority would await further directions regarding funding support from the government. He added that discussions were held with KRML Managing Director Lokanath Behera, on how backwaters in coastal regions could be effectively used for water-based public transport.