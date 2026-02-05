12 sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment for assaulting, disrobing ST woman in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: A court here has convicted all twelve accused, including six women, for disrobing and assaulting a 42-year-old tribal woman and sentenced them to five years rigorous imprisonment.

The incident had happened at Hosavantamuti village here in December 2023, after the woman's son eloped with a girl, daughter of one of the convict from the same village, whose engagement was fixed.

Both families belonged to same community, according to police sources.

The Additional 10th District and Sessions Court announced the verdict on Wednesday, they said.