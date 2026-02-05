Karnataka

12 sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment for assaulting, disrobing ST woman in Belagavi

The incident happened in December 2023 when the accused paraded the woman, tied her to a pole, assaulted, and disrobed her.
Image used for representational purposes. File photo| EPS
BELAGAVI: A court here has convicted all twelve accused, including six women, for disrobing and assaulting a 42-year-old tribal woman and sentenced them to five years rigorous imprisonment.

The incident had happened at Hosavantamuti village here in December 2023, after the woman's son eloped with a girl, daughter of one of the convict from the same village, whose engagement was fixed.

Both families belonged to same community, according to police sources.

The Additional 10th District and Sessions Court announced the verdict on Wednesday, they said.

The woman was allegedly paraded, tied to a pole, assaulted, and disrobed.

Based on her complaint, the police had subsequently registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981.

The government subsequently handed over the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which conducted a probe and filed a charge sheet in April last year.

