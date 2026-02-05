Centre trying to silence Rahul, undermining democracy: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that the Union government has undermined democracy by repeatedly seeking to silence Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, especially over questions related to national security and the Indo-Sino border issues.

In an assertive message posted on X, he highlighted some select portions of the unpublished book by former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, and pointed out that the actions suggest attempts to suppress the truth. Siddaramaiah’s statement comes at a time when there is an uproar, especially from Congress leaders who were offended that Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to raise the issue in Parliament.

Siddaramaiah said Rahul lifted excerpts from the book, which was scheduled for release in 2024, but has been withheld by the government, leading to allegations of censorship. Siddaramaiah said General Naravane has not denied the contents of the book, and only said it is awaiting official clearance.