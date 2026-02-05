Dy CM DKS: Ready to discuss if BJP willing to debate

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that BJP leaders cannot defend the VB-G RAM-G Act, and they do not want a discussion on the MGNREGA. Speaking to media persons, he said that the BJP cannot digest the good work that has happened through MGNREGA.

Panchayats could decide on the work under the earlier scheme, but the Centre will decide on the new scheme, he said, and added that it is impossible to implement this scheme even in BJP-ruled states. “We are ready to discuss if the BJP is willing to debate,” he said.

Shivakumar accused the BJP of making baseless allegations against Excise Minister RB Timmapur. No one resigned during the PSI scam during the BJP rule, and no one took responsibility for many scams during the BJP rule, he said. He accused the BJP of trying to target a Dalit minister by demanding his resignation. “Minister Timmapur has highlighted all the corruption during the BJP rule.

There is no proof of the allegations made against Timmapur. They are all baseless allegations,” he said. The DyCM said the Opposition was disrupting the proceedings in the Assembly as they do not want a discussion on MGNREGA.