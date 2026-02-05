Farmer offers radish as bribe to Madhugiri revenue official for road construction

TUMAKURU: A farmer chose a novel mode of protest, albeit out of desperation, by offering a bundle of radish to a revenue official who allegedly refused to sanction the laying of a road connecting his farm to the thoroughfare in his village near Madhugiri.

Prasanna Kumar, a resident of Jakkenahalli village, on Tuesday brought the radish he grew on his farm to the taluk office and announced through a portable loudspeaker that he was going to offer it to the revenue inspector concerned and the village accountant as bribe, as he had no money to bribe them.

Kumar alleged that the officials had been delaying the road project for the past two years despite instructions from the Lokayukta to start the work. “I have no money to bribe them.