Karnataka forms expert panel to boost engineering, computer science education

BENGALURU: In response to reports that only 17% of engineering graduates are securing jobs and thousands of computer science and related seats went vacant in 2025-26, the Karanataka government has issued an order to form an expert committee to suggest measures to strengthen these disciplines.

During the academic year, around 9,000 seats in computer science and related fields remained unfilled, while many graduates have struggled to find employment due to a shortage of suitable jobs in the market. Meanwhile, admission rates in core engineering courses such as mechanical, civil, and electrical engineering are declining significantly, with some private universities and colleges reportedly closing admissions in these streams.

The committee, which includes Dr. Sadagopan, former Director of IIIT Bangalore, and Professors Jagadish and S. Gopalakrishnan of IISc, will submit recommendations to the Higher Education Department, which will review and implement them as necessary.