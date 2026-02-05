Karnataka Legislative Assembly resolution condemns VB-G RAM G

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the VB-G RAM-G scheme and reinstate MGNREGA, amid Opposition BJP and JDS MLAs staging a walkout. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had tabled the resolution against VB-G RAM-G, terming it detrimental to the federal system.
The House debated the issue for 6hours 51minutes. On Wednesday, amid opposition for the resolution and a dharna demanding the resignation of Excise Minister RB Timmapur in the alleged excise scam, RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge spoke elaborately on the resolution.
He alleged the VB-G RAM-G is part of the Centre’s tax terrorism conspiracy against the State, as it has reduced the Centre-state funding ratio to 60:40 from 90:10 in MGNREGA.
He listed out instances of Central ministers, including Nitin Gadkari, lauding MGNREGA in the past, and the UN appreciating it as an outstanding employment guarantee programmes for rural masses.
“Just six months ago, at the International Year of Cooperative event on August 26, the Centre appreciated MGNREGA as it contributed to women’s empowerment,” he stated. He mentioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s concern over the funding ratio, and seeking “alternative financial support” from the Centre.
Govt setting false narrative through ads: Oppn
Opposition parties continued to shout slogans against the government, claiming it was setting a false narrative on the new Act through newspaper advertisements. Deputy LoP Arvind Bellad raised the Assembly rule point that any member cannot be allowed to speak for more than 15 minutes on a resolution, and a minister for more than 30 minutes, and the total time for the debate including the ministers’ reply, should not exceed 5 hours. If the resolution is passed, it will become invalid, he argued. Speaker UT Khader clarified that according to rules, he can use his discretion to give more time for debate.
LoP R Ashoka remarked that the NDA government had brought in VB-G RAM-G to curb corruption as Congress governments had looted crores of rupees through MGNREGA. He led the opposition parties’ walkout from the House, opposing the resolution.
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar claimed the Centre had recognised assets created under MGNREGA in Kanakapura, and given awards in the past. “We will resume the struggle until VB-G RAM G Act is rolled back, as the Centre repealed the three farm laws following protests by farmers,” he stated. After the resolution was approved, the Speaker adjourned the session sine die.
State’s take
The Centre-state funding ratio of 60:40 is undemocratic as the decision has not been taken in consultation with states, which also results in a huge financial burden on the state exchequer.
The new Act violates the Right to Life and Right to Livelihood under Article 21 of the Constitution, and by taking away the powers and autonomy given to Gram Panchayats through the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution. It defeats the objective of Gram Swaraj as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi.