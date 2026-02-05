Karnataka Legislative Assembly resolution condemns VB-G RAM G

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the VB-G RAM-G scheme and reinstate MGNREGA, amid Opposition BJP and JDS MLAs staging a walkout. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had tabled the resolution against VB-G RAM-G, terming it detrimental to the federal system.

The House debated the issue for 6hours 51minutes. On Wednesday, amid opposition for the resolution and a dharna demanding the resignation of Excise Minister RB Timmapur in the alleged excise scam, RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge spoke elaborately on the resolution.

He alleged the VB-G RAM-G is part of the Centre’s tax terrorism conspiracy against the State, as it has reduced the Centre-state funding ratio to 60:40 from 90:10 in MGNREGA.

He listed out instances of Central ministers, including Nitin Gadkari, lauding MGNREGA in the past, and the UN appreciating it as an outstanding employment guarantee programmes for rural masses.

“Just six months ago, at the International Year of Cooperative event on August 26, the Centre appreciated MGNREGA as it contributed to women’s empowerment,” he stated. He mentioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s concern over the funding ratio, and seeking “alternative financial support” from the Centre.