Karnataka Legislative Council passes resolution opposing VB-G RAM G amid Opposition boycott

BENGALURU: In a decision highlighting the simmering tension between the Karnataka and Union governments over rural employment issues, the Karnataka Legislative Council passed unanimously the resolution opposing the VB-G RAM G at 9.39 pm on Wednesday.

The resolution was passed in the 75-member Upper House where not a single opposition member was present since they had officially boycotted the proceedings and walked out.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil and RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge and members like K Shiva Kumar stressed the fact that the Bill undermines federalism by imposing a 40% burden on the states limiting job guarantees and granting more powers to the Centre in determining the type of work funding and areas of implementation.

The resolution was moved by HK Patil who spared no words but directly criticised the Act as an attack on the federal structure and principles of equity.

The Congress members urged the Centre to withdraw VB-G RAM G Act.

While BJP MLC Naveen stood up to challenge their facts and taunted the Congress members saying that they are opposing the Act only because of the 40% burden, Priyank said even Andhra Pradesh, a state ruled by NDA partner TDP, had written to the Centre seeking help for increasing employment.

Congress members argued that VB-G RAM G is a downgrade for state autonomy.