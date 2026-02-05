Leadership issue: Shivakumar confident on high command call when it takes 'political decision'

BENGALURU: Amid the ongoing power tussle in the state, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday expressed confidence that the Congress high command will call him to New Delhi, whenever they take any "political decision".

The speculation over the CM change in the state has resurfaced, soon after the conclusion of the legislature session on Wednesday.

"Of course. Any political decision, the high command will take, definitely they will call us, whenever it is required," Shivakumar said in response to a question whether he is expecting the high command call for him to go to the national capital, since the legislature session is over.

The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20 last year.

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of the government's formation in 2023.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Thursday formally began budget preparation by holding day long meetings with various departments.