Man forges Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's signature, issues official letters

BENGALURU: A conman, posing as an officer from the Prime Minister’s Office and the adopted son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has been issuing appointment letters by forging the signature of the Karnataka Governor.

In a complaint, G Pradeep, Under Secretary to Governor (Admin and Accounts), stated that the accused, Sujayendra HN, forged the Governor’s signature and issued an official letter to the vice-chancellor of a university on June 18, 2025, purporting it to be from the Governor’s Office.

A case was registered by the Vidhana Soudha police on January 5, 2026, and was transferred to the Vijayanagar police station on January 21 since the accused resides there. A case of forgery has been registered against the accused.

Sujayendra alias Sujay, a resident of RPC Layout, was arrested in November last year for collecting Rs 2.7 crore from a doctor in J&K to establish an Ayurvedic hospital in Devanahalli. There are also cheque bounce cases against him.