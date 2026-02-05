Uproar over Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda’s remarks against BJP MLAs

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda’s alleged unparliamentary remarks against BJP MLAs, especially Sharanu Salagar and Vedavyas Kamath, led to noisy scenes in the Assembly on Wednesday. Legislators from Opposition parties staged a dharna in the well of the House demanding that Gowda apologise for his remarks.

Earlier, Gowda was speaking on the resolution against VB-G RAM-G when Opposition legislators demanded that Excise Minister RB Timmapur resign over the alleged Rs 6,000-crore scam in the excise department. Disturbed by BJP MLAs’ noisy protest, Gowda, who lost his cool, made some unparliamentary remarks against them.

Showing a book, BJP’s Sunil Kumar said Gowda has the habit of making unparliamentary remarks. He brought to the notice of Speaker UT Khader some unparliamentary remarks made by Gowda, which were expunged from the Assembly’s record in the past.

The book also had some remarks made by Khader during his tenure as MLA, the BJP MLAs said.

Refusing to apologise, Gowda said the Opposition legislators provoked him. Gowda said they accused him of cheating JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda by joining the Congress party.

The Opposition legislators, who continued their protest, suggested that the Speaker need not expunge the remarks of Gowda. But Khader said the remarks had been expunged.