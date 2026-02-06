Chief Justice Bakhru bemoans rising incidence of road accidents in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Between 2019 and 2025, Karnataka recorded more than 2,13,000 road accidents. During the same period, over 60,000 lives were lost, and nearly 28 % of the victims (16,800) were pedestrians, said Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Vibhu Bakhru.
Delivering the speech at the electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) implementation and National Road Safety Month - 2026 valedictory ceremony in the city, he said that road accidents continue to remain a serious concern.
The Chief Justice stated that what is particularly worrying is that these figures have shown a consistent rise over the years. From the perspective of the justice system, the consequences of road accidents extend far beyond the immediate incident. Courts regularly deal with criminal cases, compensation claims and prolonged disputes arising out of such accidents. Yet, no legal proceeding can undo the loss of a human life. The law can assign responsibility, but it cannot restore what has been taken away, he said.
“While technology and institutional mechanisms are crucial, they must be supported by responsible public behaviour. I therefore urge every road user to adopt a cautious and disciplined approach. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol. Do not exceed speed limits. Avoid using mobile phones while driving. Always wear helmets and seatbelts. Yield to pedestrians. These actions require very little effort, yet they prevent immeasurable harm”, the Chief Justice noted.
He stated that the right to life is one of the most fundamental rights guaranteed under our Constitution. Ensuring that citizens can travel safely on public roads is a collective duty that directly supports this right in a very practical sense. Road safety should not be treated as a routine advisory, but as a serious civic obligation shared by all, he added.
Briefing outlining the current status of implementation of the e-DAR and e-MACT modules in Karnataka, he said that the e-DAR platform is fully equipped to generate the First Accident Report (FAR) and the Interim Accident Report (IAR).
Over the past four to five years, the Virtual Court has processed 1,33,069 traffic challans, of which only 323 cases were contested and referred to regular courts for trial. In the remaining cases, offenders were able to compound the offences through a virtual process. This initiative has not only reduced the burden on regular courts but has also resulted in the collection of fines amounting to Rs 115.16 crore to the state exchequer till date, he said.
At the same time, he acknowledged the guidance of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, constituted in April 2014, and presently chaired by Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, which took several effective initiatives to ensure proper implementation of motor vehicle laws across the country.