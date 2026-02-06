Chief Justice Bakhru bemoans rising incidence of road accidents in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Between 2019 and 2025, Karnataka recorded more than 2,13,000 road accidents. During the same period, over 60,000 lives were lost, and nearly 28 % of the victims (16,800) were pedestrians, said Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Vibhu Bakhru.

Delivering the speech at the electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) implementation and National Road Safety Month - 2026 valedictory ceremony in the city, he said that road accidents continue to remain a serious concern.

The Chief Justice stated that what is particularly worrying is that these figures have shown a consistent rise over the years. From the perspective of the justice system, the consequences of road accidents extend far beyond the immediate incident. Courts regularly deal with criminal cases, compensation claims and prolonged disputes arising out of such accidents. Yet, no legal proceeding can undo the loss of a human life. The law can assign responsibility, but it cannot restore what has been taken away, he said.

“While technology and institutional mechanisms are crucial, they must be supported by responsible public behaviour. I therefore urge every road user to adopt a cautious and disciplined approach. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol. Do not exceed speed limits. Avoid using mobile phones while driving. Always wear helmets and seatbelts. Yield to pedestrians. These actions require very little effort, yet they prevent immeasurable harm”, the Chief Justice noted.

He stated that the right to life is one of the most fundamental rights guaranteed under our Constitution. Ensuring that citizens can travel safely on public roads is a collective duty that directly supports this right in a very practical sense. Road safety should not be treated as a routine advisory, but as a serious civic obligation shared by all, he added.