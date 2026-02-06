CM Siddaramaiah in budget mode, holds meetings

BENGALURU: A day after the special legislature session concluded, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah began full-fledged preparations to present the state budget, which is likely to be tabled on March 6. On Thursday, the CM held a series of meetings with ministers and senior officers from various departments.

The CM’s marathon meetings started at 11 am and went on till 6 pm, where he interacted with authorities from the forest, environment and ecology, law and parliamentary affairs, tourism, horticulture, mines and geology, labour, home, Kannada and culture, backward classes, and higher education departments, along with the ministers concerned.

Amid buzz over leadership change, Siddaramaiah has started preparations to present his record 17th budget. Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office said that Siddaramaiah will hold similar meetings with other departments till February 11. He is also reviewing the grants announced in the previous budget and the funds spent, and has received numerous new proposals.

The CM will be meeting ministers and officials from various departments, including scheduled tribes welfare, youth and sports, e-governance, medical education, skill development, infrastructure, large and medium industries, information technology and biotechnology and rural development and panchayat raj.

The CM, on Friday, was scheduled to visit Mandya for an event related to a temple followed by a meeting with district officials. He, however, cancelled it to hold Day 2 of meetings with various departments.