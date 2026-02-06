Minister Satish Jarkiholi slams Opposition, defends Timmapur

BELAGAVI: Amid mounting allegations of corruption in the Excise Department and speculation over a leadership change within the Karnataka Congress, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Thursday issued a rebuttal to the Opposition while calling for intervention by the party high command to end the prevailing uncertainty.

Reacting to the Opposition’s demand for the resignation of Excise Minister RB Timmapur over the alleged corruption, Satish questioned the very basis of the demand. “How justified is it to seek a resignation even before any allegation is proven?” Satish asked, pointing out what he termed as double standards. He recalled that during the previous BJP government, allegations were levelled against three ministers, yet no resignations were sought.

Satish dismissed the reliance on “someone’s alleged audio or video clips” as grounds for demanding a resignation, calling it illogical and politically motivated. “Such discussions happen in the marketplace about every department. That does not automatically make ministers accountable for unproven claims,” he said, strongly defending Timmapur.

On the leadership change debate, Satish candidly acknowledged the confusion within the Ruling party. He admitted that the uncertainty was not limited to one individual but extended across the spectrum, from the Chief Minister and Deputy CM to MLAs.

Stressing the need for stability, he urged the Congress high command to intervene at the earliest and announce a clear decision to prevent any adverse impact on the party and the government. At the same time, Satish denied allegations that influential leaders from within the Congress were releasing documents against their own government.