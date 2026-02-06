New Bill gives Karnataka government powers to transfer tainted cops mid-tenure

BENGALURU: Worried by back-to-back instances of misconduct by police officers, and traps laid by the Lokayukta marring the image of state police and the government, the Siddaramaiah cabinet on Thursday approved the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The new Bill, if made an Act, will equip the Police Establishment Board (PEB) to transfer police officers up to the rank of DySP with immediate effect for dereliction of duty, negligence or misconduct.

“In the existing Act, there was no provision to transfer officers within a tenure of two years of their posting in a circle, but the new law will equip the authorities to take immediate action,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said at the press briefing.

The amendment proposed that “the government may, after consultation with the Police Establishment Board, transfer an officer before the expiry of his tenure on account of misconduct or gross negligence or an act of moral turpitude...”

Discussion on SIR incomplete

The Cabinet discussion on the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka by the Election Commission of India was inconclusive. More information was sought on the role of the state government in the exercise.

Ballots for rural local body polls

The Karnataka Cabinet also approved the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to ensure that ballots will be used in elections to rural local bodies, as the same has been proposed for urban local bodies, especially the five corporations under Greater Bengaluru Authority.