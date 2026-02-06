Opposition exposed Karnataka government’s scams during legislative session: LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said on Thursday that during the legislative session that concluded on Wednesday, the opposition parties unmasked the corruption of the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah.

The senior BJP leader said the Congress government has been entangled in a web of scams since it came to power in the state, and alleged looting of over Rs 6,000 crore in the Excise Department is a new addition to the list of scandals.

The treasury is empty; government is not in a position to allocate its share of 40% funds for the implementation of the VB G-RAM-G scheme, and that is the reason for its opposition to the new scheme. Congress is making baseless allegations against the Centre and opposing the new Act as they can no longer be able to commit any irregularities, he said.

Ashoka said in the last two and a half years, scams are the only achievements of the Congress government. The government is trying to mislead people of the state by passing resolutions against the Union Government, but the BJP legislators effectively fought against such attempts by presenting facts before the people, he said.