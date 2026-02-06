Pending Bills Contractors to halt work on infrastructure projects

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association (KSCA) has threatened to halt work on all infrastructure projects across Karnataka a day before the presentation of the state budget (likely on March 6) in protest against the delay in clearing their pending dues.

GM Nandakumar, general secretary, KSCA, said, “Bills amounting to around Rs 37,370.76 crore have not been cleared by eight major departments, including irrigation, Greater Bengaluru Authority, housing board, waqf board, slum development board, urban development department and water resources department. Bills for 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 have not been cleared.

The water resources department has to clear bills amounting to Rs 13,000 crore. If steps are not taken to clear these bills, we will halt work on all infrastructure projects. These departments and the government will be given a month’s time. If not, work on all infrastructure projects will be stopped from March 5.”

Manjunath, president of KSCA, said, “Earlier, the government used to clear contractors’ bills during major festivals.

This year, it paid nothing to us. Contractors across the state have bank loans to repay. Even the only option of taking loans from banks has been snatched away from us. In 2025, some contractors took the extreme step after being burdened with debts.”

Earlier, the association alleged that those in the government sought commission to clear pending bills. It accused the departments of granting package contract works despite CM Siddaramaiah’s directive not to do so. Heads of various departments and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh were not available for comment.