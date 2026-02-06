SC repeals Karnataka HC disqualification of Nanjegowda as legislator

KOLAR: Malur MLA KY Nanjegowda on Thursday said the Supreme Court has allowed him to continue as a legislator for the remaining period of his term. The two-time Congress MLA told The New Indian Express that he received a call from his advocate on Thursday, saying that the Supreme Court has passed the judgement after it opened a sealed cover submitted by the Election Commission of India.

Nanjegowda said, “Despite the people of Malur Assembly segment offering me a second consecutive term, BJP candidate Kodihalli Manjunatha Gowda filed a petition challenging my victory in the election over a controversy regarding the development works he had undertaken in the constituency.”

After the High Court of Karnataka disqualified Nanjegowda and ordered a recounting of votes, he filed an appeal in the Supreme Court and obtained a stay on the HC order.

The apex court then directed the Election Commission of India to conduct a recounting and to submit the results in the sealed cover. The Congress workers in Malur celebrated Nanjegowda’s victory by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.