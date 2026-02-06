‘Veerashaiva and Lingayat are one, cannot be divided’: Minister Eshwar Khandre

BENGALURU: In an expansive conversation, senior Congress leader and National President, All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Eshwar Khandre speaks on the Anubhava Mantapa project, generational challenges within the community, internal divisions, the demand for separate religion status, and his vision for the future rooted in the ideals of Vishwaguru Basavanna and Jagadgurus

There has been concern over a possible delay in the completion of the Anubhava Mantapa project. It was expected to be completed by the end of this year. What is the current status?

First, we must understand what the Anubhava Mantapa represents. It is not just another infrastructure project; it is an epoch-making initiative. The Anubhava Mantapa can be described as the world’s first parliament, conceptualised and practised by Vishwaguru Basavanna and Basavadi Sharanas in the 12th century. It was a space for free dialogue, equality, and collective decision-making, centuries before modern democracies emerged.

This is a massive project involving architecture, sculpture and the installation of nearly 770 precision-crafted pillars, each representing Sharanas who have contributed to Vachana literature and represented different communities and occupations. Naturally, such a project requires meticulous execution, we have already spent about Rs 400 crore, another Rs 100 crore will be released by March and it is scheduled to be completed by December.Even if delayed, it will be completed by March-end 2027. Once finished, it will stand as a global symbol of Basavanna’s ideal of a casteless society.

The Mahasabha is often criticised for not connecting with young Lingayats. Despite being in your early 60s, you are considered the youngest president in its history. How do you plan to bridge this generation gap?

The Veerashaiva Mahasabha has a glorious legacy of leadership for 122 years. Saints and stalwarts such as founder Hanagal Kumareshwara Swamiji established it as a sole representative of Veerashaivas and Lingayats.