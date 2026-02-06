‘Veerashaiva and Lingayat are one, cannot be divided’: Minister Eshwar Khandre
BENGALURU: In an expansive conversation, senior Congress leader and National President, All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Eshwar Khandre speaks on the Anubhava Mantapa project, generational challenges within the community, internal divisions, the demand for separate religion status, and his vision for the future rooted in the ideals of Vishwaguru Basavanna and Jagadgurus
There has been concern over a possible delay in the completion of the Anubhava Mantapa project. It was expected to be completed by the end of this year. What is the current status?
First, we must understand what the Anubhava Mantapa represents. It is not just another infrastructure project; it is an epoch-making initiative. The Anubhava Mantapa can be described as the world’s first parliament, conceptualised and practised by Vishwaguru Basavanna and Basavadi Sharanas in the 12th century. It was a space for free dialogue, equality, and collective decision-making, centuries before modern democracies emerged.
This is a massive project involving architecture, sculpture and the installation of nearly 770 precision-crafted pillars, each representing Sharanas who have contributed to Vachana literature and represented different communities and occupations. Naturally, such a project requires meticulous execution, we have already spent about Rs 400 crore, another Rs 100 crore will be released by March and it is scheduled to be completed by December.Even if delayed, it will be completed by March-end 2027. Once finished, it will stand as a global symbol of Basavanna’s ideal of a casteless society.
The Mahasabha is often criticised for not connecting with young Lingayats. Despite being in your early 60s, you are considered the youngest president in its history. How do you plan to bridge this generation gap?
The Veerashaiva Mahasabha has a glorious legacy of leadership for 122 years. Saints and stalwarts such as founder Hanagal Kumareshwara Swamiji established it as a sole representative of Veerashaivas and Lingayats.
The greats who adorned this position --Shatayushi Poojya Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt, DC Pavate, Sirsangi Lingraj, Hartal Rudre Gowda, Faagu Halakatti, my father Bheemanna Khandre, Shamanur Shivashankarappa and others -- have guided the organisation for over a century. The challenge today is not a lack of talent among the youth, but a lack of structured engagement.
Young people are under immense pressure -- career demands, urbanisation, and gradual erosion of ethical grounding. My approach is simple: empowerment through responsibility. We must bring youngsters into decision-making roles, not keep them on the sidelines. We are planning skill-development programmes to transform youth from job seekers into job creators. We will use workshops, cultural forums and digital platforms to connect them to Veerashaiva Lingayat philosophy of ‘Manava Dharmakke Jayavagali’. If the Mahasabha has to remain relevant, the youth must feel it belongs to them.
There was a major protest recently against Kaneri Swamiji during a business conclave in Bengaluru. How do you propose to bridge such internal divisions?
Basavanna’s philosophy leaves no room for exclusion. He said, “Don’t say evana yarava, say eva nammava.” His embrace was universal -- beyond caste, creed, gender or sect. When Basavanna himself accepted everyone, who are we to draw lines? On the ground, followers of Veerashaiva Lingayat do not discriminate. These tensions are often amplified by circumstances rather than core beliefs.
Our role as the Mahasabha is to emphasise unity through dialogue among all sub-castes. The Mahasabha has said Veerashaiva and Lingayat are one and cannot be divided at any cost. We will organise joint discussions, conventions and collective programmes where people can reflect on shared values. Differences may arise, but they are minor when weighed against our common heritage. Unity, decency, and mutual respect will always prevail.
On the issue of separate religion status for Lingayats, earlier leaders of the Mahasabha maintained that Lingayats are not Hindus. Where do you stand?
In a broad geographical sense, we may all be called Hindus. But philosophically and spiritually, Veerashaiva Lingayatism is distinct. We have the Ishta Linga, Vachanas, Dasoha, and a social order that rejects caste hierarchy and ritualism. These are not mere variations; they are foundational differences. Veerashaiva Lingayatism stands alongside Sikhism and Jainism as a distinct religion. The Mahasabha has been advocating this position since 1940, and I will continue that effort through democratic and peaceful means. This is not about division, but about recognition of our unique spiritual and social contribution rooted in Basavanna’s revolutionary vision.
There is criticism that the community has not invested enough in educational infrastructure, particularly hostels for poor students. How do you respond?
This is a valid concern, and we are acting on it immediately. We plan to establish residential hostels for boys and girls near Bengaluru. These will not be just accommodation facilities but centres of holistic development, with libraries, coaching and skill training. Students from regions like Hyderabad-Karnataka, Mumbai-Karnataka migrate to cities without institutional backing. These hostels will provide stability and guidance. Over time, we will replicate this model in districts and talukas. Education has always been our strength, and we must ensure no child is left behind.
Lingayat numbers in the recent caste census survey showed a drastic drop. Are you concerned?
Lingayats form 16-18 per cent of the population, and when we saw the numbers showing a drastic decline in recent surveys, there were concerns in the community which is but natural. One can understand numbers stagnating but how can someone say numbers have shrunk drastically? We have spoken to the leadership to ensure proper yardsticks are adopted to get the right numbers. The present survey should be able to address that. We want the survey to reflect the accurate numbers.
What is the Basava Biological Park?
As Forest and Environment Minister, this is a concept close to my heart. Basavanna’s Vachanas emphasise harmony with nature and respect for all life forms. There has been no big park after Lalbagh and Cubbon Park in Bangalore, the Vishwaguru Basava Biological Park will be a large park, a biodiversity conservation space showcasing Karnataka’s flora and fauna.
What are your short-term, medium-term, and long-term priorities for the Mahasabha?
In the short term, our focus is unity and youth engagement bringing together fragmented groups and launching skill-based programmes. In the medium-term, we will empower the marginalized and poorer sections and build educational infrastructure, and pursue key policy demands such as caste census transparency and religion status. The long-term vision is to unite and empower youth to be economically strong and help build a strong society and strong nation inspired by community ideals.
The number of Lingayat legislators has dropped significantly over the years. How do you view this decline?
Numbers alone do not define influence. Even today, with 55-56 legislators, we remain the single largest group. What matters is performance and purpose. Our representatives are contributing meaningfully to Karnataka’s development. We will encourage greater youth participation in politics through mentorship and training. As a community that constitutes nearly 18% of the population, our responsibility is to ensure justice, uplift the backward, and uphold values. Strength will follow naturally when purpose is clear. It is a secular community and we take everyone along with us.