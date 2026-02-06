Well-planned veg diet can replace eggs in Karnataka's government hospitals: Experts

BENGALURU: Doctors and nutrition experts have said that excluding eggs from government hospital diets do not pose a health risk if protein requirement is met, after a recent order approved ISKCON to supply vegetarian meals.

A government doctor said most patients admitted to public hospitals stay for four or five days, during which the absence of eggs would not significantly affect recovery. “Nutrition is a long-term process. For short hospital stays, vegetarian protein sources such as soya, pulses and dairy products are sufficient,” the doctor said, adding that critically ill patients are usually provided enteral or parenteral nutrition, where regular meals are irrelevant.

Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior Clinical Nutritionist at Aster RV Hospital, said eggs are a complete protein which also provide essential fat-soluble vitamins aiding recovery. however, a well-planned vegetarian diets can compensate for their absence.

“Dairy products such as milk and paneer are complete proteins and can meet requirements if portion sizes and diversity are ensured,” she said, while cautioning against excessive use of soya, particularly for pregnant women.

Prachi Chandra, Lead Clinical Nutritionist at Sakra World Hospital, said at least 50% of daily protein intake should come from high biological value sources. “Plant proteins require proper combinations, such as cereals and pulses, to become complete,” she said.

Experts agreed that although eggs offer higher bioavailability in smaller portions, vegetarian alternatives can meet nutritional standards if menus are carefully planned and monitored, especially for pregnant women, children and long-term patients.