Class 10 girl gets pregnant, accused held in Karnataka

CHIKKABALLAPUR : A Class 10 student studying at a residential school in Chikballapur has been found to be pregnant. Following this, police booked a POCSO against the accused, who is said to be a relative of the girl, and arrested him.

Residential Educational Institutions Society Director (KREIS) Kantharaju has ordered suspension of the school principal and warden. Sources said the pregnancy came to light when the girl was taken for medical examination.

The accused, Srihari, aged around 25, works as a cab driver. Various department heads visited the school and women officials are counselling the victim.