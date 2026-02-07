Cloud over CeG K-SWAN tender as bids allegedly favour blacklisted OEM-linked partners

BENGALURU: A cloud of controversy is gathering over the Centre for e-Governance, Karnataka State Wide Area Network (CeG K-SWAN) project tender, amid allegations that the bidding process may have been skewed to favour a specific original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

According to sources familiar with the matter, the tender attracted only three bids -- all reportedly from Cisco-preferred or selectively empanelled partners -- effectively narrowing the field. The limited participation has raised eyebrows, particularly because a reputed public sector undertaking had earlier blacklisted Cisco, a development that, under standard procurement rules, should have rendered any related bids ineligible for consideration. Despite this, the tender is said to be moving ahead in the evaluation stage, prompting serious questions about whether established procurement norms are being selectively interpreted or bypassed.

Observers suggest that the continued processing of bids linked to a blacklisted OEM could indicate preferential treatment, undermining the principles of fair competition that public tenders are meant to uphold.

“The issue is not just about one company or one tender,” said a senior procurement expert on condition of anonymity. “If blacklist norms can be ignored or diluted, it exposes deeper systemic weaknesses in oversight and governance.”

Critics warn that allowing such bids to proceed could set a troubling precedent, eroding public trust in government procurement processes. Transparency advocates argue that the situation warrants urgent scrutiny, especially given the scale and strategic importance of the K-SWAN project. They demanded an independent review of the tender process to ascertain whether procurement laws and guidelines have been followed in letter and spirit.

Secretary, e-Governance, Pankaj Pandey, said, “We have already given our comments.’’