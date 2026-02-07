CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar camps take positions on power run

BENGALURU: Ahead of the budget session, likely to begin in the first week of March, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's camps have taken positions on the leadership change. Especially, the Shivakumar camp hopes that the high command would intervene and clear the air.

On Friday too, it was Siddaramaiah’s MLC-son Dr Yathindra who relit the fire by saying his father will complete the full five-year term. But Shivakumar and his loyalist MLAs expect the high command to call both him and Siddaramaiah to Delhi and give a word.

Shivakumar said he too is expecting a call. His supporter and Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain reiterated on Friday that Shivakumar will become CM in the present tenure. “Soon I will give another date for Shivakumar to become CM. No one strengthened the party like him as KPCC president. He should be made CM,” he argued.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will call the DCM and CM when there is a need.