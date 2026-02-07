CM Siddaramaiah to take final call on division of Belagavi: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: The long-pending demand of the people of Belagavi for bifurcation of the district will have to be decided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi has said. After inaugurating an indoor box cricket facility at the District Bal Bhavan in Belagavi, constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh, Jarkiholi said that district leaders have, on several occasions, jointly submitted memorandam to the CM seeking the division of the vast Belagavi district.

He clarified that the final decision rests solely with the chief minister. Stressing that Belagavi’s development need not wait for special budgetary allocations, the minister said that faster progress can be achieved by effectively utilising funds already available with various departments.

He announced that key traffic junctions, including Ashok Circle, Chennamma Circle and Kolhapur Circle, will be developed in the coming days to prevent congestion and improve traffic flow in the city. Jarkiholi said that the cabinet has approved the use of ballot papers in the upcoming gram panchayat elections, marking a significant electoral decision.

Responding to queries on drinking water supply from the Naviluteertha reservoir, the minister said drinking water requirements cannot be denied under any circumstances.

He assured that the Hipparagi reservoir currently has sufficient water to meet immediate needs.

Jarkiholi said that if the need arises to seek water from Maharashtra, efforts will be made, beyond party lines, to secure water in the interest of the people.

On the election of Belagavi Mayor, the minister sought to put speculation to rest, stating that the Congress would not interfere in the process and that power should rest with whoever commands the majority.