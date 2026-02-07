Congress, BJP trade charges in Karnataka over Gandhi imagery in ads on MGNREGA repeal

BENGALURU: The political slugfest between the Congress and the BJP over the repeal of MGNREGA and the introduction of the new VB-G RAM G Act continues in Karnataka.

After the Opposition created a ruckus during the special session of the legislature over newspaper advertisements given by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department criticising the VB G-RAM-G Act using a caricature of Mahatma Gandhi, now the Congress is objecting to the new advertisements in which the Father of the ation is seen lifting his stick. According to Congress leaders, this portrayal distorts Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence and is misleading.

“We have not given advertisements with government money like the Congress. The Congress is giving licenses for more liquor outlets which is against Gandhi’s ideals,” Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka told reporters.

Further, Ashoka said that Gandhi was against cow slaughter, but Congress opposed a related Bill. “Instead of naming schemes after Gandhi, who said Raghupati Raghav Rajaram, the Congress named schemes after Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi,” Ashoka said.

Congress MLC BK Hariprasad said by releasing an advertisement that portrays Mahatma Gandhi trying to beat CM Siddaramaiah, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge with his walking stick, the BJP has insulted Gandhi’s very principle of non-violence, he added.