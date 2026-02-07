Farmer in Karnataka gets record price of Rs 74K per quintal for chilli crop

GADAG: A farmer from Lakkundi village in Gadag district has attained an astonishing price of Rs 74,099 per quintal for his chilli harvest. Chandru Chabarabhavi secured this remarkable price due to both the exceptional quality of his produce and the organic cultivation methods he employed.

He cultivated the Kashmir dabba variety of chilli, utilising exclusively cow dung as fertiliser. Typically, chilli prices fluctuate between Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000 per quintal, contingent upon quality; however, this year marks an unprecedented high over the past two years. In January 2023, Sharanappa, a farmer from Kotumachagi, received Rs 70,499, while Chandru has now surpassed this with his Rs 74,099 yield. Farmers in Lakkundi celebrated this new record by distributing sweets.

Previously, the highest recorded price for a quintal of chilli was Rs 41,101, achieved by a farmer in 2020. In November 2022, market prices hovered around Rs 45,000, while in 2023, they rose to Rs 70,499, as reported by several farmers.

The Byadgi chilli, cultivated in the Haveri, Dharwad, and Gadag regions, enjoys considerable market demand.

Chandru Chabarabhavi expressed, “I anticipated a favourable price, but never envisioned such a record-breaking amount. I have yet to devise a plan for the utilisation of this money, but I intend to approach it judiciously, especially after enduring consecutive crop losses. My friends brought sweets, and we performed puja for my crop.”