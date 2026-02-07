IISc partners with Kochi Metro for urban mobility

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to undertake joint research and implementation in areas of sustainable urban mobility and public transport systems.

The MoU is aimed to combine KMRL’s practical experience in developing and operating multimodal urban transport systems with IISc’s advanced, data-driven and empirical research expertise.

The partnership will focus on sustainable mobility planning, transport operations, and the application of emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain, simulation modelling and intelligent decision-support systems.

Ashish Verma, professor of Transportation Planning and Policy, IISc, said the collaboration is focused on solving real-world urban challenges through evidence-based research. “We see Kochi as an ideal city to demonstrate how sustainable, livable and resilient urban mobility can be achieved,” Prof Verma said.

He added that IISc has developed advanced simulation models that allow policy makers to test transport interventions in a virtual environment.