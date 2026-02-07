Karnataka unveils post-harvest value-addition model to boost farmers’ incomes beyond cultivation

Sometimes, a plan can be a key to open the doors to future prosperity if the implementation is right and there is a political will supporting it from the backstage. In this case, it is about the prosperity of the farming communities.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on February 4 announced that the state government is introducing a first-of-its-kind post-harvest value-addition model aimed at significantly improving farmers’ incomes by moving beyond cultivation-centric agriculture. The model focuses on processing, branding, packaging and marketing of produce, enabling the farmers to earn four-five times higher incomes and reduce their dependence on middlemen.

Chaluvarayaswamy announced this at a two-day conference “Agriculture Beyond Production – Empowering Farmers”. It was organised by the Department of Agriculture under bilateral cooperation with the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare through the Support of Agroecological Transformation processes in India (SuATI) project, a German Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)-India initiative commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The SuATI project promotes sustainable agriculture while strengthening, adapting and scaling up agroecological practices to enhance livelihoods, soil health and biodiversity. The project is focusing on Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam.

This step is in the right direction, which would be of much value to the entire farming community if systematically implemented.

But the new model should also aim at generating business opportunities for the agrarian womenfolk to enhance their incomes to much more than four-five times their current earnings. An ideal opportunity lies in fruit and vegetable drying – a method by which the produce is dehydrated, powdered, packed and then stored, with a shelf-life that extends to months and years.