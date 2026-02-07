No change, clear signal from brass: Congress leader Yathindra

MYSURU: Amid ongoing speculation over a possible change in leadership in Karnataka, Congress MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will continue in office for the full five-year term and that the party high command has given a clear signal in this regard.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Friday, Dr Yathindra dismissed reports of internal confusion within the Congress over the CM’s post and termed it as a settled issue. “There is no uncertainty at all. Siddaramaiah will remain CM for five years. The high command may not have stated it directly, but the signal is clear,” he said.

He further clarified that no one within the party has demanded Siddaramaiah’s removal. “At present, nobody is asking for a change in leadership. These are baseless rumours and a discussion just happening in media,” he said.

On the ongoing political tussle between the BJP and Congress over the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Dr Yathindra said the Congress is committed to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of gram swaraj. He alleged that the BJP is not interested in people-centric welfare or Gandhian ideals, and that this is the reason behind their move to rename schemes associated with Mahatma Gandhi.