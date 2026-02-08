Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat soon: Union Minister Vaishnaw

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Saturday that a Vande Bharat train between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will be operational soon.

He also informed that a premium train would soon be operational between Bengaluru and Mumbai, and that the request for the Pune-Bengaluru rail corridor would be considered.

“We were focusing on the electrification of Hassan and Mangaluru, which is now complete. Once a section is electrified, many tests have to be done. Once those tests are done, we move to safety certification. Once that happens, then we will be working on the timetable, and we will be covering the entire coastal part of Karnataka in this service up to Karwar. We will be taking input from the state budget,” the minister told reporters at the BJP office in Bengaluru.

He said 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains are already operational in Karnataka, and in the future, the entire state will be covered. “This is my promise to you, and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s government has always delivered on its promises, this promise will also be delivered,” he said.

“There will be two trains for the coast because it’s a long section—one train from the coast to Bengaluru and the other from Bengaluru to the coast. This is unlike many other services where a single rake covers both directions,” he said.

He said that once the Bengaluru-Chennai High-Speed Corridor is implemented, the travel time between the two cities will be 73 minutes. “Bengaluru and Chennai will, in a sense, become two merged cities.