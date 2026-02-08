Dr G Parameshwara: No power-sharing discussion in Congress

MYSURU: AMID speculation within the Congress over a possible leadership change in the state, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday said there had been no discussion on power-sharing in the party. Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Dr Parameshwara, responding to MLC Yathindra’s recent statement that his father Siddaramaiah would remain the CM for five years, said the remark was his personal opinion.

“The party high command has never discussed power-sharing. Ultimately, the top brass will take a decision.

At present, it is observing everything. There is no confusion in the party regarding a leadership change. If the high command is silent, it means there is no change in leadership. Siddaramaiah is currently busy preparing the budget,” the minister said.

Dr Parameshwara said Siddaramaiah was appointed the chief minister by the party high command. “As long as the high command decides, Siddaramaiah will continue as CM. There is no power-sharing agreement, and the question of such an agreement does not arise. The cabinet reshuffle is entirely at the discretion of the CM,” he said.

Reacting to the government’s decision to waive interest on loans provided by Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation (KMDC), Dr Parameshwara said both the State and Central governments have, on several occasions, waived loans of farmers and backward communities. “There is nothing political in this decision. The loans of those who are unable to repay have been waived,” he said.