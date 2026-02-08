Karnataka government will safeguard autonomy of GPs: Minister Priyank Kharge

DAVANGERE: The state government will strongly oppose attempts to curtail powers of Karnataka’s Gram Panchayats, which are a model for the entire country whenit comes to the Panchayat Raj system, said Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge.

Speaking after inaugurating the new Gram Panchayat building and Anganwadi building constructed in H Gopagondanahalli, Honnali taluk, the Minister clarified the government’s stance. The Central Government’s study report itself has confirmed that Karnataka is at the first place in the country in decentralisation and Panchayat Raj system. However, the ‘VB G-Ram-G’ Act, which the Central Government intends to implement, is against the intentions of the Constitution. It will take away the right to employment of villagers and the decision-making power of Panchayats, he opined.

The new law is set to regulate the autonomy of the Panchayats given under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The MGNREGA work quota of 60 days during agricultural activities and the possibility of contractor intervention are detrimental to the interests of rural workers, he added.

The state will continue its legal and political struggle against any measures that weaken the Gram Panchayat system. He said it is the government’s firm stand that the development of villages should be through local decisions, said Priyank.