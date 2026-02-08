Karnataka HC confirms death penalty to 3 for gangraping, murdering minor girl

BENGALURU: Confirming the death sentence ordered by a trial court in Mangaluru against three accused from Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand for the gang rape and murder of a minor girl, the Karnataka High Court passed ordered that the trio be hanged till death.

A division bench of Justices HP Sandesh and Venkatesh Naik T delivered the verdict, dismissing appeals filed by the accused, questioning the conviction and death sentence orders passed by the trial court on October 29, 2024 and November 7, 2024.

The accused -- Jayban Adivasi (27), Mukesh Singh (25), both from Madhya Pradesh, and Manish Thirki (44) from Jharkhand -- were sentenced for offences punishable under provisions of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with a total fine of Rs 1.20 lakh.

The high court stated that the girl, who was 7 years and 7 months, was raped and murdered, and it is nothing but a crime against society at large. If a lesser sentence is imposed, it will give a wrong message to society and the public at large, and this act of subjecting the minor girl to satisfy their lust would be encouraged, and such an act has to be curbed with iron hands.

“Hence, we are of the view that the trial court has not committed any error in imposing the death sentence, and it requires confirmation as sought by the trial judge,” it said.

The accused, working at a tiles factory near Vamanjoor in Mangaluru, along with one other accused, conspired to commit the crime against the daughter of labourers working in the same factory.