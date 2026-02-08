MoS Somanna lambasts CM Siddaramaiah, says he’s a king of lies

BELAGAVI: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of misleading the public and taking undue credit for Centrally- supported projects.

Addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Saturday, Somanna alleged that since assuming office for a second term, Siddaramaiah has made a habit of making false claims. “He has become the king of lies,” Somanna remarked, adding that the CM has remained silent on the shortcomings and failures of his own administration. He further criticised the Congress, stating that it is behaving as though it will never have to face the electorate again.

Speaking about the Bengaluru Metro project, Somanna said the foundation for the Metro initiative was laid during the tenure of former CM JH Patel.

Today, lakhs of commuters benefit from the service, he noted. He emphasised that the Union Government has extended substantial financial support to expand the Metro network and ease congestion in Bengaluru.

Somanna, however, accused the State Government of attempting to claim credit for projects largely backed by the Centre. He asserted that the people of the state would respond appropriately to what he termed as the government’s misleading conduct in the days ahead.