Regional disparity: The buck stops with those in power

Teachers are held responsible when students underperform in exams. Coaches and managers are accountable for their teams’ performance. Government officials face the same scrutiny. But who is responsible for the lack of equitable development in Karnataka, and for many districts remaining relatively backward? Shouldn’t the buck stop with the successive governments, top officers, and elected representatives, who are responsible for ensuring a good quality of life for the people?
Nearly two decades after the State Government began implementing the Dr DM Nanjundappa Committee’s recommendations, the Dr M Govinda Rao Committee’s report – submitted to the State Government earlier this week – underscores that the regional disparities persist despite some efforts. The Nanjundappa Committee gave its report in 2002, and its recommendations were implemented from 2007-08 by initiating Special Development Plans (SDP).
The report, which is yet to be released by the government, highlights the hard reality that several districts in North Karnataka remain acutely backward. While Karnataka is emerging as an economic powerhouse with the second-highest per capita NSDP (Net State Domestic Product) among large states, it has not translated into equitable distribution of income among people across the state. Kalaburagi and Belagavi divisions have the highest concentration of backward taluks and districts.
Although substantial funds were allocated to redress the regional imbalance, the gap has widened, with the proportion of backward taluks increasing from 65% in 2001-02 to 72.8% in 2022-23. The problem seems to be with implementation and significant discretion in spending. The committee held extensive discussions with various stakeholders, analysed the implementation of the Nanjundappa Committee’s recommendations in detail, and closely studied the causes for the persistence of regional imbalance. It suggested several specific measures to address the gaps in a time-bound manner.
According to those privy to the developments, the committee has recommended an additional allocation of approximately Rs 43,914 crore – in addition to the regular departmental budgets – over the next five years for many key sectors, including education, health, skill development, irrigation, and industrial development, besides suggesting an increase in allocation for Kalyana-Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 6,380 crore by 2030-31.
It has recommended minimising discretionary allocations and stated clear norms for fund distribution based on backwardness indices. It was noticed that often, expenditure which is otherwise done as regular spending in other regions is considered as additional expenditure in KKRDB.
The committee, according to informed sources, noted that development schemes undertaken in other regions are financed through the regular budget allocation in the Kalyana-Karnataka region as well, while KKRDB funds are utilised to address the infrastructure deficit in the region.
It is not that the region has not seen any progress. A lot has changed in the last few years, and even the backward districts are witnessing some development. But the pace of development is a serious concern, and it needs a significant push from the state government.
Besides, there is disparity in the development of the region. Although cities like Kalaburagi have the best healthcare facilities in the government, a developing private sector and several higher education institutions, they are lacking in other parts of the region, especially in the rural areas.
A large number of people, especially blue-collar workers from the region, are migrating to bigger cities for work, and their poor living conditions in the cities show the gravity of the problem, especially the lack of employment opportunities in the region. That can be addressed only by attracting investments for the region. In the last few years, successive governments have been making efforts in that direction. But it has a long way to go.
Any report is as good as its implementation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is now preparing to present his 17th budget next month, could incorporate the Govinda Rao committee’s recommendations in the budget and announce measures to accelerate the development of the backward regions.
While implementing the recommendations, there is a need to guard against repeating the past mistakes. Former Vice-Chancellor of Raichur University, Prof Harish Ramaswamy, is of the view that this report, too, could go the same way as the earlier report unless the government has a clear framework for development. According to him, the government departments need to work in tandem; institutions need to be decentralised by posting senior officers to the region and holding them accountable for effective implementation programmes; and civil society needs to be actively involved from the planning stages.
Elected representatives from the region – those who are at the helm of affairs in the government – and top officials in the state, need to introspect on the reasons for such stark contrast in development in the state. Backward regions need the maximum push.