Regional disparity: The buck stops with those in power

Teachers are held responsible when students underperform in exams. Coaches and managers are accountable for their teams’ performance. Government officials face the same scrutiny. But who is responsible for the lack of equitable development in Karnataka, and for many districts remaining relatively backward? Shouldn’t the buck stop with the successive governments, top officers, and elected representatives, who are responsible for ensuring a good quality of life for the people?

Nearly two decades after the State Government began implementing the Dr DM Nanjundappa Committee’s recommendations, the Dr M Govinda Rao Committee’s report – submitted to the State Government earlier this week – underscores that the regional disparities persist despite some efforts. The Nanjundappa Committee gave its report in 2002, and its recommendations were implemented from 2007-08 by initiating Special Development Plans (SDP).

The report, which is yet to be released by the government, highlights the hard reality that several districts in North Karnataka remain acutely backward. While Karnataka is emerging as an economic powerhouse with the second-highest per capita NSDP (Net State Domestic Product) among large states, it has not translated into equitable distribution of income among people across the state. Kalaburagi and Belagavi divisions have the highest concentration of backward taluks and districts.

Although substantial funds were allocated to redress the regional imbalance, the gap has widened, with the proportion of backward taluks increasing from 65% in 2001-02 to 72.8% in 2022-23. The problem seems to be with implementation and significant discretion in spending. The committee held extensive discussions with various stakeholders, analysed the implementation of the Nanjundappa Committee’s recommendations in detail, and closely studied the causes for the persistence of regional imbalance. It suggested several specific measures to address the gaps in a time-bound manner.