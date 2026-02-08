Stop substandard food in anganwadis in Karnataka: Ashoka & RS member to CM Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka and Rajya Sabha member Dr L Hanumanthaiah have written a strongly worded letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the state government to immediately halt the supply of allegedly substandard food to Anganwadi centres across Karnataka and restore the earlier system of procuring quality food through the government-run cooperative body, Janata Bazaar.

In their letters written separately to the CM, the duo referred to the recommendations of the Karnataka Legislature Committee on the Welfare of Backwards Classes and Minorities (2024-25), describing them as “historic” and of immense significance for the health and development of poor children in the state.

Ashoka pointed out that the legislative committee had expressed serious dissatisfaction over the current nutrition supply to Anganwadis, stating that nutritious food is not being supplied properly. The panel had also clearly noted that earlier, better-quality food was being provided to children, but the present system has seen a decline in standards.

The letter also highlights concerns that food is now being supplied in powdered form, raising doubts about whether it contains adequate nutritional value. Ashoka stated that the food resembles a medicinal preparation rather than wholesome nourishment meant for growing children. The committee, he noted, had observed instances of low-quality and insufficient quantities being distributed.

Calling the committee’s findings crucial for safeguarding the healthy growth of underprivileged children, Ashoka emphasised that the recommendation to revert to the earlier food supply model was both historic and necessary.