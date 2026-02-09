Budding scientists from Bengaluru get Raman award

BENGALURU: The Innovation and Science Promotion Foundation (ISPF), in collaboration with the Raman Research Institute Trust (RRIT), held the final round of the eighth edition of the Raman Young Science Innovator (RYSI) Award on Sunday. Two young students from Bengaluru made it to the final round, in the intermediate and senior levels, with nine students across three categories – junior, intermediate and senior – being awarded.

Dyuthi Mallya B, a Class 7 student of Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir (SSRVM) came second in the intermediate category and Madhura SS (Class 8) from Vidyashilp Academy came second in the senior category.

The annual national-level science competition aimed to ignite curiosity and innovation among young school students from Classes 3 to 10. Over 3,500 students from across India participated in the three-stage competition, and more than 100 finalists were selected. The selected participants were tasked with creating hands-on science activities demonstrating scientific principles through working models, toys, or experiments.

The junior category participants were tasked with designing working boat models, experimenting with weight reduction, load-carrying capacity, speed and manoeuvrability. Intermediate participants built and optimised thermal insulation models, strategically using limited materials to minimise heat loss over time. Senior students conducted electroplating to achieve uniform, durable metal coatings and controlled deposition patterns.

The eighth edition of the competition was the sixth time Madhura had participated, and the fourth time she had won an award. “This always is a special feeling. I will definitely participate again next year,” she said.